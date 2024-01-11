AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An Austintown man was taken into custody after police said that he was choking another man and threatened him, saying that that he was going to set him on fire.

Orien Reeves, 25, of Austintown, was charged with strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Shadow Oaks Drive in Austintown shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Reeves and a woman were on the couch kissing and using profanities. Reports said a man told Reeves that he did not appreciate that behavior in his home and he also expressed that he did not appreciate Reeves and the woman eating all of the food.

As a result, the report states that Reeves attacked the man. Reeves slapped the man in the face as the two men grappled into the kitchen, according to the report. Police said Reeves choked the man, put his hands around the man’s neck, and pinned him on a door in the home.

After this, reports said that Reeves let go of the man and threatened the man’s life multiple times saying, “I’ll break your neck you little b****. I’ll kill you.” Police said Reeves put hand sanitizer in the man’s hair and threatened to light him on fire. According to the report, Reeves threatened the man many times before leaving the scene.

Reports said Reeves was detained and taken into custody when police located him at a relative’s house in Goshen Township.

Reeves is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, January 17 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Scott Hunter in Mahoning County Court in Austintown.