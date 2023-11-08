AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Carrollton, Ohio man was charged after police said he was accused of robbing a woman at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown.

Charles Renicker, 54, is charged with robbery.

Officers were called to the racino on state Route 46 on the night of Oct. 30. A woman told them that an unknown man assaulted her and stole her winning tickets.

Reports said that the woman had never seen the man before and that he sat down next to her and started talking to her in a smoking room. She told police that he asked her if she was married and she responded yes. Reports said that man then grabbed her by the neck and choked her before he stole her winning ticket voucher from the machine. Reports said that the voucher was worth $154.53.

After breaking free, the victim told police that she screamed for help.

Surveillance footage showed a man, who was later identified as Renicker, borrowing a cigarette lighter from the woman, the report stated. After borrowing the lighter and handing it back to the woman, police said Recknicker wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck. Footage showed them falling down to the ground, where their lower legs were in camera view.

Police said Renicker pushed past an employee when he left the casino, and patrons attempted to tackle him and security tried to stop Renicker from leaving, but reports said that they were unsuccessful. Police said one man in the parking lot tried to kick Renicker in the leg to stop him.

Renicker left in a Chevy Silverado that left the casino, ran a red light and turned onto North Canfield Niles Road, the report stated. Police were able to get a license plate number to track down the owner of the vehicle, the report stated.

According to court records, Renicker was arrested on a warrant on Monday.

According to court records, Renicker’s bond was set at $12,000, and he has a hearing scheduled for November 22 at 11 a.m.