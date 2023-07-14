AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – To see people waiting at the lottery counter at Colla’s Market in Austintown is not at all unusual, it’s known as one of the winningest retailers in the area, but with lots of jackpot money on the line, the store is even busier.

“Usually when it starts getting above $50 million, I start playing and then I play every time until something hits,” said Ed Phillips, of Austintown.

Others say they’re leaving it all up to a little devine intervention.

“If you’re gonna be blessed, you’re gonna be blessed. It’s that simple. You don’t need to spend $500 a night, $3, that’s it,” said Cora Lagamba, of Austintown.

That’ll get you one ticket for tonight’s $560 million dollar Mega Millions and the extra “multiplier.” Saturday’s $875 million dollar Powerball is already the third-largest prize in its history.

“And I hope I win something…anything,” said Darlene Long of Austintown.

Darlene Long wasn’t taking anything for granted, buying $20 worth of tickets for each game.

“Help my grandchildren out, help my children out,” said Long.

Believe it or not, not everybody knows about these big jackpots. First News Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti told one woman about it and she promptly drove right back around and got in line to buy more tickets.

Karen Gates says she waits for the big jackpots before spending her money.

“Its $2 to play and an extra if you want the extra. So I only play when it gets up to where its feasible,” said Karen Gates of Austintown.

And if she beats the odds and wins?

“Well, I would first talk to an accountant and a lawyer to see what to do with the money,” said Gates.