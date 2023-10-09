AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of community members came together on Monday to support the patients and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Members of the Hospital Auxiliary were joined by administrators and others at a luncheon in Austintown to celebrate the volunteer organization’s 90-year anniversary.

The Hospital Auxiliary covers both the Youngstown and Boardman hospitals and helps with fundraising projects for needed equipment and endowments for nursing scholarships.

“The women in 1933 who established this organization made a great foundation to support our work today,” said St. Elizabeth Auxiliary President Joyce Kester. “So we really feel like we’ve stood on their shoulders and profited from their mentorship and their leadership throughout the years.”

The current Hospital Auxiliary has approximately 80 members, many of whom worked in the health care field before retiring and volunteering their time to help the hospitals.