AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The motorcycles are revving Thursday night, and bikers are showing their generosity all weekend.

The Rally at Route 46 takes place in Austintown. This is the first year for the event, which includes bikes, food, music and charity.

The bike show and audio competition are free, but attendees can give a donation to help the Christina House and autism awareness.

It’s all happening at Youngstown Harley-Davidson.

“We want everybody to come, not only our very generous motorcycle community but the community in general. Bring the family down. Enjoy what we have to offer. We’ve got great food, great vendors. Awesome music,” said event organizer Jackie Repomonto.

The music starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. The rally runs through Sunday night.