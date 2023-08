AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you happen to drive down Route 46 in Austintown on Saturday, Aug. 19, be sure to wish our friend Christopher Wetzel a happy birthday!

We previously did a story on Wetzel about his love for waving at cars and keeping track of how many honks he can get.

All he wanted for his special day was what he loves most, those honks and waves, and he sure got a lot.

First News Weekend Morning Anchor Samantha Bender celebrated with him with some Chick-fil-A.