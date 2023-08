AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next Friday’s jackpot will be over $26,000, as this week’s drawing at the Holy Apostles Parish Bingo once again turned up no winners.

Friday night’s pull-tab jackpot was $25,200. Next Friday, August 25, it will be $26,200.

The jackpot will increase by $1,000 every week until there’s a winner.

The game started with 100 numbers. They’re now down to 12.

The Holy Apostles Parish Bingo is held every Friday in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.