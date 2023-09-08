AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another week and still no winners in the long-running Bingo game for one of Youngstown’s Catholic parishes.

The jackpot Friday night at Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish Fireball Jackpot pull-tab Bingo game was $28,200.

But there was no winner, so the jackpot for next Friday will be $29,200.

It is the largest jackpot in the 30-year history of the Holy Apostles Bingo game.

The jackpot started in November 2021 with 100 numbers and there are nine numbers left.

It’s held in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.