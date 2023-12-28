YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday in the case against an Austintown woman who was charged in the death of a toddler.

Brianna Zagotti is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The charges against Zagotti stem from an incident on July 7 at the Compass West Apartments, where she lived.

According to a report, police were called there around 12:45 p.m. for a report that the child was unresponsive. They arrived to find Zagotti and a man giving CPR to the child, who was pronounced dead minutes later.

A criminal complaint in the case says the child was left home alone and had ingested fentanyl.