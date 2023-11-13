AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Home Instead Austintown is looking for people who want to play Santa to seniors.
Its “Be a Santa to a Senior” is part of a national program that gives gifts to senior citizens.
Those involved want to collect gifts for 750 local seniors this year.
If you want to help, look for “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees or displays at the locations below. Ornaments with the name and desired gift of a senior will be on display until Dec. 8. Then, you can buy the requested item and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.
Here’s where to find a tree or display:
- Allure Spa & Salon – 1111 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Youngstown
- Austintown Home Instead – 5329 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown
- Austintown Walmart – 6001 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown
- Core Chiropractic Center – 8098 E. Market St. #2 in Warren
- Cortland Walmart – 2016 Millennium Blvd. in Cortland
- Disilvio’s Family Grill – 517 N Main St. in Hubbard
- FORTY 10 Bar & Grille – 4010 Boardman-Canfield Rd. #5 in Canfield
- Karey’s Vintage Store – 6655 Stutz Dr. in Canfield
- Niles Home Instead – 953 Niles-Cortland Rd. SE in Warren
- The Daily Grind – 824 N State St. in Girard
You can also go to Be a Santa to a Senior’s website and enter your zip code for the Amazon Wish Lists of local seniors. You can buy the requested item and return it unwrapped to the Home Instead office.
For more information, call 330-675-8509 or go to its website.