AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A jockey was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Hollywood Gaming racecourse after police said that he assaulted another jockey.

Police were called to the 700 block of Hollywood Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a jockey being placed on a gurney. Police said that the victim was wearing a neck brace and that there was a cut above his right eyebrow.

The jockey told police that Christian Pilares-Moyohulica, 39, assaulted him.

According to the police report, video footage showed Pilares-Moyohulica walking side by side with the victim by the stables before Pilares-Moyohulica punched the victim without warning and then tackled him to the ground. Police said that other jockeys were pulling Pilares-Muyohulica off of the victim when he kicked the victim in the head.

Pilares-Muyohulica was arrested and charged with assault. He is being held on a $22,500 bond and he is not to have contact with the victim. His pretrial is scheduled for December 11 at 2 p.m. in Mahoning County Court #4.