AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Greenwood Chevrolet is celebrating its 10th year of participating in the Panerathon.

To honor the milestone, the dealership presented a check Wednesday for 10 times the amount that it has traditionally donated.

Greenwood Chevrolet presented $15,000 to representatives from the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center.

The dealership’s increased donation this year is in honor of Tracy Briden, a special finance manager there. She has organized a group from the dealership to participate each year, this year, getting over 150 walkers to support the cause.

“There’s so much we take for granted. It’s unbelievable what some people go through and what they’re living through, we can’t even imagine,” Briden said.

Briden said she is determined to build a bigger and bigger team each year for Panerathon.