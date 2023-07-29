AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cars lined Fairview Road in Austintown today all to help a local dog rescue raise some money.

Saturday was the first day of the seventh annual Every Dog Matters garage sale. It’s the rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Right now the rescue is helping to care for about a dozen dogs, and all the funds go toward daily expenses as well as medical care.

“Dogs with parvo and heartworm are coming in every day, so each of those dogs costs a lot of money to help care for,” said Betty Delfratte, a volunteer with Every Dog Matters Rescue. “And that’s what we hope this garage sale helps to do.”

If you missed the garage sale Saturday, it’s going on from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at 6385 Fairview Road.

For any interested in volunteering, reach out to the rescue via its Facebook page.