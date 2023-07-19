AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grassroots organization targeting what directors say is the “reckless spending” in Washington is spending time in the Valley, hoping to spread its message.

The group known as “Americans for Prosperity” is traveling across Ohio. This afternoon, leaders stopped in front of the Rulli Brothers Market in Austintown. Their goal was to talk with shoppers about issues affecting them, including what they have to pay for everyday needs such as groceries.

“They’re talking about their grocery bills. They see it. The price of beef, pork, milk, eggs, produce, it’s all going up. Maybe it’s not going up as much as it was a year ago, but it’s still up, and it’s growing,” said Donovan O’Neil, with Americans for Prosperity. “

Members of the group passed out gift cards for shoppers to use at the grocery store. Besides this area, the tour will visit a half dozen other Ohio cities this week.