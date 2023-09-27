AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- There has been a new ruling on the prison sentence for former Austintown Trustee Steve Kent.

It was decided Wednesday that he will have to begin his prison term even though he’s appealing his conviction and sentence.

Earlier this month, Kent was ordered to serve a year behind bars after a jury found him guilty on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was accused of re-setting his cell phone to keep investigators from finding potentially incriminating photos and videos on it.

This week, Kent’s request to delay his sentence as he appeals the case was turned down.