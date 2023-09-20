AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Austintown Township trustee received a one-year prison sentence on Wednesday for a felony charge.

In August, Steve Kent was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in a case involving a Poland Seminary High School student when he was a school resource officer.

Kent was found not guilty of sexual misconduct in the case.

BCI investigated the case after allegations surfaced in June 2021 that Kent had behaved inappropriately with the student. He was indicted in April 2022.

Austintown trustees replaced Kent in August as he was forced off the board due to his felony conviction.

The sentencing happened in Judge John Durkin’s court.