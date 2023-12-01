DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are looking for the driver who crashed into and killed a man from Austintown man who was riding a motorcycle home from work.

Nick Cordova was killed in the crash, which happened just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 18. A driver was traveling westbound on North Speer Boulevard and crashed into Cordova, who was headed eastbound from his job at Blue Pan Pizza.

“The driver fled the scene of this crash without stopping, rendering aid, or leaving information required by law,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said in a release.

Police say the driver was in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with an estimated model year between 2002-09. It’s missing the front bumper and should have front-end damage.

A stock image of a Chevrolet Trailblazer distributed by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which seeks a similar vehicle in a deadly Nov. 18, 2023, hit-and-run crash (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound through the alley between North Grove and Hooker Streets toward West 29th Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the 24/7 Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

An employee with Blue Pan Pizza told WKBN-TV that Cordova was originally from Austintown, Ohio.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.