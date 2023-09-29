AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The stadium and athletics project at Austintown Fitch Schools is entering the next phase.

Construction continued Friday under Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium bleachers.

The first phase, which includes locker rooms, bathrooms and an elevator under new bleachers, should be done by the start of the next football season.

Phase two includes a 40-thousand-square-foot indoor facility for the athletics program and band. They hope to break ground on that in the next month.

The project will benefit more than just Fitch athletics.

“The band will be able to go indoors and use that for practice. You know, like they can’t in the wintertime. Other parts of the school — we have a drone class…they’ll be able to fly indoors, said Matt Bostian, director of operations.

Phase three will include a space next to the athletic complex for a weight room, more locker rooms and training rooms.