AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Township Board of Trustees voted Monday to put a levy on the November ballot.

According to Fire Chief Andy Frost, the department is $1.2 million over budget. However, COVID relief and American Rescue Plan money has kept it solvent. But, that’s about to end.

Trustees had previously been approved for certification for an additional levy to support the fire department. The approval sends the request to Mahoning County’s auditor.

The 3 mill continuous levy will generate $2 million a year and help deal with the $1.2 million deficit in the fire department’s budget.

The last time Austintown voters approved a fire levy was in 2000, though the levies were re-evaluated in 2012 and generated slightly more money.