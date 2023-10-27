AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Families can take advantage of a different sort of haunted house on Saturday.

Gateways to Better Living is hosting what’s called the “Not So Haunted House” at the Austintown Plaza on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

It held a session Friday afternoon for those with special disabilities. Organizers said it was important to provide a spot for those with sensory needs.

“A lot of people are very sensory defensive on certain things,” said Kristy Murphy of Gateways to Better Living. “Some kids don’t like to wear costumes. Some kids don’t know how to trick or treat or say ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ but they still want to be part of the experience and they still want the candy.”

The Not So Haunted House will be open to the public Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. and admission is free.