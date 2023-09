AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To kick it off, there will be a “Pink Out” event.

It’s Tuesday, October 3 at Austintown Township Park at the band shell.

The music festival will be in celebration of breast cancer survivors and in remembrance of lost loved ones. There will be several musical performances, and admission is free.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, snacks and refreshments.