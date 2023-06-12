YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was sentenced last week in connection to a crash that hurt several people.

Dylan Walters, 28, was sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation in connection to the March 2021 crash in Austintown that injured Liberty principal Jessica Kohler, Walters himself and two children that were in his car.

Walters’ driver’s license was also suspended for two years.

Walters pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated vehicular assault. The other charges against him were dismissed.

Kohler was on her way to work when Walters hit her head-on on Route 46. Kohler spent months recovering from the crash.

Walters and two children in his car, ages 5 and 7, were also hurt.

Walters was also cited in February 2019 after police say he was texting and driving and under the influence as he was driving along S. Raccoon Road where he overshot a stop light at Mahoning Avenue.

He pleaded guilty in the 2019 case to not having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, was fined $375 and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended. He was also sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to attend a driver improvement program. He also had his license suspended for 1 year.

A warrant was later issued for Walters due to a probation violation.