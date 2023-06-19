AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A person has been taken to the hospital after they drove their vehicle into a telephone pole and subsequently hit a house in Austintown on Monday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, a car on Parkgate Avenue struck a telephone pole, knocking it and its wires down. Then, the car came to rest against a nearby house, causing some minor damage to the structure.

Austintown Fire Department officials say the driver has been taken to the hospital.

According to Lt. John Rogan, it’s not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash; the cause is under investigation.

About 20 to 100 people are without power, though it’s expected to be restored around 10 p.m. Monday. Parkgate Avenue from South Wickliffe Circle to Potomac Avenue is closed until Ohio Energy is able to repair the wires.