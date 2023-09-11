AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The volunteers who maintain the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown are looking to expand their display.

Members of the 9/11 Committee are hoping to add a small walk-through museum to the site, which is across from Austintown Middle School on Raccoon Road.

Organizers say in the 22 years since the attacks occurred, they have been able to collect artifacts from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“We got a lot of pictures that we’re gonna put together. We got them big frames that are in the gazebo that we wanna get in there permanently, and we got some other artifacts, and we have people that have called us up to donate them,” said Sam Swogger, the 9/11 Committee chairman.

The committee is working to collect between $25,000 and $30,000 to build the museum as well as helping to cover other maintenance costs for the park.

To donate, contact Katie Guzzo at kguzzo@austintowntwp.com. Checks can be made payable to the “Austintown Beautification Committee.”