AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office is facing another illness spreading among animals.

Workers said they have been seeing a dramatic rise in cases of the potentially deadly “parvo” virus around the area, especially in Youngstown.

They said one dog came into the shelter Wednesday and died soon after testing positive for the disease.

Workers are now vaccinating any stray dogs that are brought into the facility as a precaution.

“It’s very easily transmittable between dogs that aren’t vaccinated. They get very lethargic. They’ll vomit. They’ll have diarrhea, and you have to take action very quickly to save ’em,” said Lisa Hill, the Dog Warden’s kennel manager.

Workers say there are currently no cases of the virus among animals in the shelter, but with about 75 dogs being housed there now, the office is no longer accepting surrendered animals due to a lack of space.