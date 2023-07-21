AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A deacon has been indicted by a grand jury after a local church accused him of stealing over $39,000.

Tabernacle Evangelical Church in Austintown accused Deacon Gregory Pflug, 51, of taking $39,234 from the “Deacon Fund” in early May.

According to a police report, the church says the Deacon Fund is reserved for people in the parish “in need of help during hard times.”

Church officials say the money was taken between July of 2018 and March of 2023.

The report says Pflug withdrew the funds from an ATM and used them without reimbursement.

Pflug was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a charge of felonious grand theft. No word yet on when he will be in court.