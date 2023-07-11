AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Arkansas man is facing charges after police say he lost his temper inside a Pilot station and ransacked the store.

According to a police report, officers were called about 2:47 a.m. Wednesday to the Pilot station on Route 46 on reports of a problem with a customer who was “destroying the store.”

Officers spoke to employees who said that Khaleel Siddiq, 26, came into the store and wanted to buy a slice of pizza, but he wanted the pork (pepperoni) removed. The employee said that she could not do that. The employee said that Siddiq tried to take the slice of pizza and remove the pepperoni prior to paying for it. The employee told Siddiq that he had to pay for the pizza before he could touch it.

The employee said that Siddiq became argumentative and continued to try and take the pizza and other remaining slices and also began pulling items off the counter and shelves while hurling bags of Doritos at the employee, the report stated.

The report also said that on his way out of the store, Siddiq opened several cases of water and dumped the water bottles on the floor.

Officers stopped Siddiq as he was walking south on Route 46. While Siddiq refused to answer any questions about the incident without a lawyer, police say surveillance showed the chain of events described by the employee, according to the police report.

Siddiq was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and criminal damaging. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and bond was set at $2,500. A trial is scheduled for July 26.