AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The excitement is felt at home after the Austintown 12U Softball team advances to the Little League World Series following a 4-0 win over Iowa in the Central Region Championship game on Friday afternoon.

A crowd gathered at Sam’s Wedge Inn in Austintown to watch the game on ESPN around 3 p.m. People of all ages were there wearing red and navy blue — including Fitch head football coach TJ Parker.

The inn’s manager said they’ve had the games on for awhile now, and people are taking an interest.

“We started streaming the games last week when they started playing last Sunday, and it’s like people didn’t realize they were in it,” said Nate Tomko, Sam’s Wedge Inn manager. “People are watching the games, then they show up the next time, then the next time, and it kind of grew on its own. Every game they’ve played so far, we’ve gotten busier and busier.”

And while exciting for everyone watching, Tomko said it’s just as exciting for the girls on the team to be playing on such a big stage and on live television.