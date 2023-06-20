AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown fire crews were busy Tuesday afternoon responding to two separate calls — one of which involved two personal watercraft exploding.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, part-time firefighters from the Austintown Fire Department went to Kleber Avenue, where two personal watercraft had exploded. The subsequent fire even melted a nearby vinyl fence.

A firefighter at the scene said there were no known injuries.

At the same time, a call for a house fire on Rita Avenue had the department’s full-time firefighters busy. Off-duty firefighters were called in to help with the scene.

Though everyone in the home got out safely, some of the six cats rescued from the house had to be revived.

The house suffered extensive damage.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.