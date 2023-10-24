AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Traffic is congested after a crash on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a car and truck crashed right in front of Coates Car Care Express around 10:30 a.m.

OSHP told First News a car was driving down Mahoning Avenue when a truck turned in front of it into the lot.

There was heavy damage to the front of the car, but only minor damage to the rear taillight of the truck and a small scrape on the bed. The car had to be towed.

There were no injuries.

A portion of the road is down to one lane of traffic and delays are likely.