YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge Friday agreed to reduce the bond for one of two women accused of child endangering but denied the other defendant’s request.

Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court agreed to reduce the bond of Jhanette Shipp, 29, from $40,000 to $15,000. If she posts bond, she must be placed on electronically monitored house arrest.

Her attorney had been asking for a bond of $10,000.

The judge, however, denied a request to reduce the bond of co-defendant Victoria Hawkins, 32, who is in the county jail on a $75,000 bond since the two were arrested Oct. 23.

Both women face felony counts of child endangering but at different degrees of felonies. Shipp’s charges are third-degree felonies while Hawkins’ charges are second-degree felonies.

Both women were indicted Oct. 19 by a grand jury. The two are accused of abusing a child in Austintown between November 2019 and November 2022.