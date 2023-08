AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bleachers are complete in Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium.

The stands show 2024 — the year of the graduating class this coming year.

In June, the press box was added to Austintown Fitch’s stadium.

Demolition began in January for the home stands.

Austintown Fitch’s first home game is August 25 against Central Valley, Pennsylvania.