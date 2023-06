AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bench warrant has been issued after a man facing OVI charges failed to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Cavucci, 49, had an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday but failed to appear in court.

His arraignment was set after he was charged with OVI for crashing into a utility pole and home in Austintown on Monday, an event that left many without power.