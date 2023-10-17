AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is facing charges for the death of a 1-year-old child earlier this year.

A warrant for Brianna Zagotti’s arrest was filed Thursday on a child endangering charge. She appeared in court Monday, where bond was set at $10,000.

The charge against Zagotti stems from an incident on July 7 at the Compass West Apartments, where she lived.

According to the report, police were called there around 12:45 p.m. for a report that the child was unresponsive. They arrived to find Zagotti and a man giving CPR to the child, who was pronounced dead minutes later.

A criminal complaint in the case says the child was left home alone and had ingested fentanyl.

Zagotti is currently serving three days in jail on an unrelated traffic case from March. According to court records, she was convicted of an OVI suspension and marked lanes violation.