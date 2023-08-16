AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for Steve Kent, who was found guilty of tampering with evidence and forced off the board.

The board appointed Mike Dockery, a former township administrator to the position.

Kent was removed as a trustee following his sexual misconduct trial in Mahoning County Court where he was found not guilty of sexual misconduct involving a Poland high school student but was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

The felony conviction means Kent can no longer hold office. Dockery will now take over the remainder of Kent’s term.