AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steve Kent is out as an Austintown Township trustee.

According to Mahoning County’s prosecutor, Kent’s felony conviction on Monday means he can no longer hold office.

A jury found Kent not guilty of sexual misconduct in a case involving a Poland Seminary High School student, but the jury did find him guilty of tampering with evidence — a third-degree felony charge.

The township has called a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. On the agenda is appointing a new trustee.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.