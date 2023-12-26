AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Local Schools has just announced a new transportation change midway through the school year.

Beginning Jan. 4, some students will be taken on a different route in what the school says is an effort to condense routes in the face of a driver shortage.

Parents and guardians should visit the parent portal for information on the changes regarding their child’s individual adjustment. Some changes could include the child’s bus number, bus driver and drop-off and pick-up times. Bus stop locations will not change. It also will not impact school start and stop times at the buildings, the school says.

Questions can be directed to the transportation office at 330-797-3901 from Dec. 26-29 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.