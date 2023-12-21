AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown officials and police conducted a search of Austintown Middle School Thursday after a threat mentioning the school was discovered.

Officials say an “account was circulating, which mentioned AMS students in a threatening nature.” They say the threat was a hoax.

“As a precaution, we decided to utilize our weapons detection system in order to search all students. Additionally, we had an increased police presence around the middle school building,” officials wrote in a news release.

No weapons or any items of concern were found, officials said.