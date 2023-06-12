AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One side of Norquest Boulevard in Austintown is closed for road work.

The road closure is for part two of a project with Ohio Dominion gas company. Crews are updating the infrastructure and replacing gas lines.

The road will be open to residents to go to and from their homes.

Austintown Township Trustee Robert Santos says this project may be an inconvenience for some but it is necessary.

“Actually going to dig up some of the yards some of the sidewalks so it is going to look not too aesthetically pleasing, but give it some time and they will make sure they put it back if not better than it was when they originally started,” Santos said.

The road is closed to keep road crews safe from traffic. The project is expected to take around 6 months to complete.