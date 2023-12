AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emily Groft, who also goes by Kia or Kasia, has been missing since Monday. Police posted the girl’s photo on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721, or their local police department.