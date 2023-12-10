AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown police are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for over a day as of Sunday evening, according to family.

Herbert McMullen, 87, of Youngstown, was last seen leaving his home on Woodridge Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday. His family says his phone is no longer pinging. There is a concern for his safety as he’s suspected to have dementia, though there’s not a medical diagnosis at this time.

McMullen is described as an 87-year-old white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was seen leaving in a white 2020 Honda CR-V with an Ohio license plate numbered JAM 7480.

Those who think they may have seen McMullen or his car are asked to call 911.