AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman in Austintown who is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a university in North Carolina.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a motel on Clarkins Drive to check on the welfare of a woman there who reports said made threats to harm herself and was said to have a weapon.

The woman, 40-year-old Shannon Villers, who also goes by the name Shannon Wilcox, was also wanted in North Carolina for threats made against Western Carolina University, according to a police report.

The report states that police in North Carolina said Villers made a threat to shoot employees at the university and use an AK47 at the school. An investigator there said a friend of Villers said that she had pliers and a knife and would go after anyone who tried to go near her, according to the report.

Police took Villers into custody without incident at the motel. She told officers that the pliers and the knife were to “remove her fake nails,” and that she didn’t have any intent to harm herself or others.

Villers was booked into the Mahoning County Jail to await extradition to North Carolina to face charges there of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and threatening phone call.