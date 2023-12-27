AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a homeless man was arrested late Monday for an attack on his girlfriend at a township hotel after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

John Arce, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, and first-degree misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing.

Arce was arraigned Wednesday morning in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown, where he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and did not enter a plea on the felony. His bond is set at $6,500. A preliminary hearing is expected to be held Jan. 3.

Reports said police were called about 10:11 p.m. to a 1101 N. Niles-Canfield Road gas station, where a woman there told them Arce attacked her at a nearby hotel after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol because she was afraid it would cause him to miss an early morning appointment.

The woman said Arce grabbed her around the neck and threatened to kill her when she tried to leave and choked her. The woman managed to escape from Arce and ran to the gas station to call for help. Arce jumped into his truck and drove away, reports said.

Reports said the woman had marks around her neck and face and was bleeding from a small scratch under her nose.

While officers were taking her report, Arce came back and was arrested, reports said.