AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sobriety checkpoint in Austintown got more than just impaired drivers. An arrest was made in a stolen vehicle case.

The checkpoint was conducted on New Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the receiving stolen property arrest, there was one arrest for OVI and a citation for speeding, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.

Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force worked in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the checkpoint.