AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Austintown police officers were sworn in to new positions Monday evening.
Valorie Delmont was sworn in as police lieutenant and David Yohman was sworn in as sergeant.
It happened at the trustees’ meeting.
WKBN
by: Katelyn Amato
Posted:
Updated:
