AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN previously reported on the story of Christopher Wetzel who waves at cars on Route 46.

After watching WKBN’s story, it touched one of our viewers so much that he made a special donation to Wetzel.

On Tuesday, Carl Clay, with Dirt Is Us Detailing and Accessories in Austintown, donated a 10″ by 10″ canopy to Wetzel. He also dropped off some water, a cooler and a T-shirt for him.

Clay said he just wants to keep Wetzel happy and safe from the elements.

“He can have all of his stuff protected from the elements because I see him in the rain. I’ve seen him in the snow where his stuff’s getting covered, and now he’s got this, and he can wave, and everyone can see him,” said Clay.

“That’s nice. I don’t have to hold my umbrella no more,” said Wetzel.

Clay hopes this will inspire other people who drive by to pitch in to help Wetzel, whether it be dropping off a bag of ice or water for his cooler.