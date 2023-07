AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– The Austintown 12U softball team is playing Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Little League World Series central region championship in Indiana.

They beat Missouri 10-1 on Wednesday, their fourth straight victory to stay in the tournament.

The girls play again today at 11 a.m. on ESPN+ against Indiana. A win would put them in the regional championship against Iowa on Friday.