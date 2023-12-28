AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown business is ready to expand an outreach program in the community.

The Forge Barber Lounge has been doing haircuts and more since October.

It runs a pay-it-forward program where anyone can buy a certificate to pay for someone else’s services. The owners match the donation.

They give certificates to the Austintown Schools, which has been passing them out to people in need.

The owners of the Mahoning Ave. business have been encouraged by the number of certificates returned and want to see the program grow.

For more information, call 647-6301.