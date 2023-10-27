AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School spirit filled Austintown Fitch’s football stadium Friday night for a watch party.

The team played in their first round of the OHSAA tournament against John Hay High School at the Collinwood Athletic Complex in Cleveland.

After hearing many students wouldn’t be able to make the game because of the distance, the game was projected at their home field.

Cheerleaders, students and the school’s marching band went out to support their fellow Falcons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re coming off of a really good pep assembly and the kids are really excited. I’d say it’s a huge turnout. I’m really happy to see everyone on the field and the community out supporting us is awesome,” said Austintown Fitch High School Principal Salvatore Maiorana.

“Every time we score, we cheer on our team with the ‘fight song’ like you’re hearing right now. During halftime, we put on a special show. Tonight, we will be doing our first show. We have two,” said Jared Giovannone, a member of the marching band.

The school plans to continue this tradition.