AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was arrested Thursday after a six-person fight ended with a 1-year-old and other children being pepper-sprayed.

Austintown woman Mariah Brown, 21, is charged with assault and obstructing official business for the incident that happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on 100 block on Atlanta Avenue in Austintown.

When police arrived on scene, they found at least two victims, including a 1-year-old, under the effects of pepper spray, according to a report.

The victims said when they arrived at the house, Brown came out of the house and spit on them.

Reports say Brown was shouting at the victims and spit on one, so they returned to their car. Brown then became aggressive and got in one victim’s face.

When the victim pushed Brown off, Brown went back to her home, reports say.

Witnesses say Brown then returned, ran up to the car, which had three kids and two adults inside, and used sprayed pepper spray into the car, according to the reports.

Brown denies that she used the pepper spray, but police found video that shows Brown initiating the confrontation and using the pepper spray.

Brown is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon. Her bond is set at $2,500 and she is to have no contact with the victims.